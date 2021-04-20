Telestream adds cloud-native media processing and transcoding solution

Telestream has announced a cloud-native service for media processing and transcoding, Telestream Cloud Transform.

“We’ve taken proven technology, the Telestream Media Framework, that’s the foundation of Telestream media workflows all over the world and built a cloud-native, API-driven, media processing and transcoding service that runs on our customers’ cloud provider of choice,” said Tim MacGregor of Telestream.

“Transform’s media processing pedigree ensures a future-proof path as standards and technology evolve, even as organizations develop their own workflow orchestration solutions.”

Transform enables development teams to write their own code using an API for media processing pipelines to access Telestream’s transcoding and media processing technology with no start-up costs and a pay-as-you-go billing model.

“As more companies seek to adopt the cloud for cost and efficiency reasons, many have determined that their unique requirements preclude a one size fits all approach,” said MacGregor. “These organizations need a service that can be started within minutes with a powerful API that allows easy automation with their existing systems.”

Telestream Cloud Transform was made for companies that require a cloud-native solution, but don’t need a workflow designer to help them build their workflows as they would get with Vantage and Vantage Cloud Port.

Telestream Cloud Transform supports the widest variety of codecs and formats including AVCI, AVC Ultra, DNxHD, DNxHR, IMX, J2K, XAVC, XDCAM, ProRes 422/444, and more.