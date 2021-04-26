Panasonic adds upgraded Kairos live production model
Panasonic has announced a host of upgrades to its Kairos live production platform.
The Kairos Core 1000 joins the lineup in June 2021 with a new mainframe that doubles processing capacity to allow for more layers and keys. As well, the unit includes expanded HD and 4K inputs/outputs with full 4K support.
Kairos Core 1000 also supports expanded RTP/SRT/RTMP streaming from six to eight inputs with two outputs.
Storage-wise, the unit can handle 64 GB uncompressed RAM player capacity, 180 GB uncompressed clip player capacity and 12 GB of still images can be saved.
“With its intuitive and user-friendly interface, KAIROS is fully customizable, encompasses everything needed to adapt to any live production scenario, and provides the tools needed to create a highly engaging and visually stimulating production,” said Michael Bergeron, senior category owner, production systems, Panasonic.
“As venues are permitted to host in-person events again, Panasonic’s KAIROS system will be there to support AV teams connect with their audiences to create memorable experiences.”
Additional software enhancements allow for multi-layered video composition and output in 8K.
