Panasonic adds upgraded Kairos live production model

Panasonic has announced a host of upgrades to its Kairos live production platform.

The Kairos Core 1000 joins the lineup in June 2021 with a new mainframe that doubles processing capacity to allow for more layers and keys. As well, the unit includes expanded HD and 4K inputs/outputs with full 4K support.

Kairos Core 1000 also supports expanded RTP/SRT/RTMP streaming from six to eight inputs with two outputs.

Storage-wise, the unit can handle 64 GB uncompressed RAM player capacity, 180 GB uncompressed clip player capacity and 12 GB of still images can be saved.

“With its intuitive and user-friendly interface, KAIROS is fully customizable, encompasses everything needed to adapt to any live production scenario, and provides the tools needed to create a highly engaging and visually stimulating production,” said Michael Bergeron, senior category owner, production systems, Panasonic.

“As venues are permitted to host in-person events again, Panasonic’s KAIROS system will be there to support AV teams connect with their audiences to create memorable experiences.”

Additional software enhancements allow for multi-layered video composition and output in 8K.