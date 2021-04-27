VideoReport Canarias expands virtual production with help of Pixotope

Spanish broadcaster VideoReport Canarias has adopted Pixotope to increase its virtual production output.

“Innovation has always been at the core of VideoReport Canarias. This is why we were excited to introduce virtual reality in our sets, specifically in our prime time show. What motivated us to use Pixotope was that we thought it was a great solution, affordable and pretty quick to turnaround in time,” said Anuska Simón Gómez of VideoReport Canarias.

VideoReport Canarias partnered with Pixotope to find a more resource-friendly and visually stimulating way of producing live TV.

Working through Pixotope’s distributor in Spain, Tangram, and VideoReport Canarias’ supplier and system integrator, Bienvenido Gil (BGL), an entirely new show format was created for RadioTelevision Canaria’s daily weather show, ‘Una Hora Menos’.

“Una Hora Menos” went from a small set that had limited stage resources and a single camera operation to a versatile and multi-camera operation studio designed for creative storytelling.

“Pixotope allows us to save money and time by providing an incredibly versatile set in just a few square meters, where there’s no limit for creativity. This is a great advantage for the viewers. The format of the show has improved significantly. We design imaginary situations where the audience is involved, making the experience more engaging and fun. Our show’s ratings are proof that viewers enjoy the content we produce”, said Gómez.

Despite geographic distance, Pixotope was able to provide remote and on-location support throughout every step of the implementation process.

“Virtual production is not a science, it is a craft and every studio, broadcaster or event is unique. In developing our relationships with Tangram, VideoReport Canarias and BGL, we were helping them grow their level of knowledge while also being that first line of support. It was really exciting to see VideoReport Canarias excel at developing new and more creative virtual sets, with us providing them additional knowledge through Tangram and BGL when required,” said Philippe Vignal of Pixotope.