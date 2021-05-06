CNBC revamps intraday news updates with virtual set

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

CNBC’s mid-show news updates have been redesigned with a virtual environment and brighter hue.

Previously, the “CNBC News Update” had an anchor seated with a generic control room-esque, multiviewer background while headlines would appear in a sidebar graphic.

The change relocates the anchor – in this case, Rahel Solomon – to CNBC’s dedicated chromakey studio with a virtual set powered by Brainstorm’s InfinitySet.

The virtual set allows for a variety of configurations based on the number of headlines and de-emphasizes the need for stock footage or story b-roll, as the video clips are now overlaid in the environment.

The virtual set design matches CNBC’s glassy, data-filled on-air brand with a brighter blue color compared to the previous look.

The physical desk follows the look of “The News with Shepard Smith,” including subtle color-changing lighting in the desk frame.

CNBC also utilizes Brainstorm’s tools for its insert and augmented reality graphics, with Ncam providing camera tracking.