Telestream updates Prism monitoring tool with new audio options

Telestream has updated its Prism family of waveform monitors with new support for audio.

Designed to be used in video engineering, operations, live acquisition and event production and post-production, Prism now supports 4K and 8K compliant 32-channel audio monitoring.

For IP systems standardizing on ST-2110 or SDI workflows looking to expand into UHD, the new capabilities can be added to any Prism model with no hardware modifications, the company notes.

A software license key is all that is required.

Complete audio support for IP environments including 2110-30 and 2110-31 with support for compressed Dolby audio.

Local headphone and speaker output via IP-to-SDI conversion with 5.1 / 7.1 downmix.

Dolby D/D+ and Dolby E decode with Dolby status support

Integrated RTW surround display

Support for international loudness standards for worldwide regulatory compliance

Adjustable loudness monitoring threshold alarms/alerts

Simultaneous metering and Lissajous display

“We’ve been a leading provider for the largest ST-2110 deployments and have worked closely with industry experts to meet expectations for multichannel audio monitoring and regulatory compliance. We are proud that customers view our relationship as one where their success and the success of PRISM’s audio monitoring tools are so closely aligned. Thanks to these partnerships, our capabilities are wide-ranging and both 4K and 8K compliant,” said Charlie Dunn of Telestream.