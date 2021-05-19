NAB Show 2021 in-person registration now open

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

Registration for the 2021 NAB Show, which is slated for October 9-13 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, is now open.

The conference, which saw crowds approaching 100,000 pre-pandemic, will be one of the largest in-person conferences held this year in Las Vegas.

In a Q1 survey conducted by NewscastStudio, 28% of respondents were neutral on trade show attendance this year with 40% of respondents not planning to attend in-person broadcast gatherings in 2021.

Co-located events including the Radio Show and NAB’s Sales and Management Television Exchange (SMTE) will also occur during the larger NAB Show week in October.

“We look forward to delivering the first live, major domestic industry event following a long hiatus for all events,” said Chris Brown of NAB, in a release.

“NAB Show represents a significant annual business catalyst for the media industry, which is eager to get back to doing business face-to-face, according to recent trade show attendee research. With momentum building toward the show in October, we continue to prioritize health and safety with a sound plan in place to deliver a safe experience for our community.”

Regular attendance includes access to the show floor along with main stage keynotes with other content tracks available.

