IBC2021 moves to December dates

IBC has announced new dates for its annual trade show, moving from September to December.

The change comes after consultation with the industry including IBC exhibitor and visitor surveys and examples of Europe opening for business, Michael Crimp of IBC noted.

The conference is now slated for December 3-6, 2021 at The RAI in Amsterdam.

“IBC’s primary focus is to deliver a safe and valuable event, and we believe the best way for us to achieve that is to take advantage of our opportunity to move the event to December. We did not shift from September lightly. However, as the evidence was gathered and considered, there was a shifting sentiment towards December from both exhibitors and visitors. Clearly, IBC will be safest when attendees are vaccinated, and shifting to December allows us to implement the most appropriate safety protocols. In turn, this will enable us to maximise the audience,” said Crimp.

“We also had to consider the ability of the supply chain to deliver a high quality event. We believe that key services such as airports and airlines, and hotels will have established smooth operations and be able to provide a more streamlined service by December.”