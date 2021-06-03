NDI 5 revealed with remote production focus, enhanced vendor support

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

NDI, the IP video standard developed by NewTek, has unveiled its next iteration, NDI 5.

The update adds a variety of benefits with a focus on remote video production.

“NDI is designed to harness the massive creative potential of software and networks, allowing anyone to work with video – and have fun doing it. All devices in the world are already connected. Now with NDI 5, you can easily build shows and share video between them, for free,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, president of Research and Development for the Vizrt Group.

NDI Bridge

As an additional element of NDI Tools, NDI Bridge forms a secure connection between two locations.

NDI Remote

Also new to NDI Tools, NDI Remote allows anyone using a URL to contribute live audio and video using an Internet-connected device, like a camera phone or a web browser, to another point anywhere in the world. NDI

Other updates in NDI 5 include:

NDI Audio Direct: Provides seamless integration of NDI audio into software-based audio workflows, be they across a local network, in the cloud or hybrid, setting your production free from the limitations of hardware audio mixers

Reliable UDP: As part of NDI’s mission to make video easier everywhere, RUDP transfer makes WAN and WiFi connections more resilient with less configuration required

Apple Support: Full support for Apple silicon systems, bringing full NDI capability to all macOS, iOS, tvOS and iPadOS devices for the first time

Improved Adobe Premiere and Final Cut Pro support: Adobe Premiere and After Effects plugin now features improved audio workflow. The updated plug-in allows output for Final Cut Pro with real-time audio and video frame buffer output

The NDI 5 SDK and NDI Tools will be available for download in June.