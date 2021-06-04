Dalet expands ecosystem with new third-party integrations

Dalet is providing additional options for customers with respect to cloud providers, advanced remote editing and archive. The move comes with expanded support for Adobe Premiere Pro, Microsoft Azure and Spectra BlackPearl RioBroker.

Shifts in the global workplace over the past two years have led to more geographically dispersed remote employees that still need to connect to headquarters, colleagues, partners and customers worldwide.

To achieve the flexibility needed to serve the new remote workforce, content-focused organizations are prioritizing system interoperability.

“Dalet has always encouraged our customers and partners to leverage our rich set of APIs to expand their content supply chains while protecting existing investments,” said Bea Alonso, CMO at Dalet. “Our goal is to help companies grow for sustained success at their own pace, building long-term relations hips and real partnerships with our customers.”

The latest integrations offered by Dalet include: