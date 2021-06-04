Dalet expands ecosystem with new third-party integrations
Dalet is providing additional options for customers with respect to cloud providers, advanced remote editing and archive. The move comes with expanded support for Adobe Premiere Pro, Microsoft Azure and Spectra BlackPearl RioBroker.
Shifts in the global workplace over the past two years have led to more geographically dispersed remote employees that still need to connect to headquarters, colleagues, partners and customers worldwide.
To achieve the flexibility needed to serve the new remote workforce, content-focused organizations are prioritizing system interoperability.
“Dalet has always encouraged our customers and partners to leverage our rich set of APIs to expand their content supply chains while protecting existing investments,” said Bea Alonso, CMO at Dalet. “Our goal is to help companies grow for sustained success at their own pace, building long-term relations hips and real partnerships with our customers.”
The latest integrations offered by Dalet include:
- Extended Adobe Premiere Pro integrations for Dalet Flex and Dalet Galaxy five to support a wider set of editing scenarios, especially remote editing. FlexXTEND, the Dalet Flex panel integrated within Adobe Premiere Pro now includes the ability to collaborate, store and archive Adobe Premiere Pro projects for centralized management.
- Dalet Galaxy xCloud on Microsoft Azure to support cloud – based radio production workflows and extend Dalet Galaxy xCloud to a wider range of customers.
- Dalet Flex and Dalet Galaxy five with Spectra Logic’s BlackPearl RioBroker Archive to enhance existing workflow orchestratio n with expanded archive management capabilities.
- Other recent Dalet integrations include Dalet Flex with Online Video Platform provider Kinow, Dalet AmberFin Cloud Transcoder Service with InSync FrameFormer and increased device support for Dalet OnePlay including Telemetrics Robotics and Avid Maestro
Categories
Broadcast Engineering News, Broadcast Equipment, Broadcast Facility Technology, Industry Feed, IP Based Production, Media Asset Management
NewscastStudio does not edit the content of Industry Feed posts and they do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the site.