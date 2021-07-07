Olympic Broadcasting Services Tokyo effort, by the numbers

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

For the Tokyo Olympics, the Olympic Broadcasting Services will utilize a workforce of over 8,000 to produce 9,500 hours of content which will be distributed to rights holders around the world.

By the Numbers

9,500+ estimated hours of content produced by OBS

3,800 – 4,000 estimated hours of sports and ceremonies

118 HD contribution multilateral feeds

68 UHD contribution multilateral feeds

76 HD distribution feeds

44 UHD distribution feeds

31 Outside Broadcast (OB) vans

22 fly-away systems

1,049 camera systems

210+ slow-motion cameras

250 minicams

18 cablecam systems

27 tracking camera systems

37 jibs and cranes

3,600 microphones

This year’s Olympics mark the first time the event has been produced as native UHD HDR with 5.1.4 immersive audio through an all-IP infrastructure and workflow.

New technologies include 3D athlete tracking in partnership with Intel and Alibaba, multi-camera replay systems, 2D image tracking, immersive panoramic coverage along with unique sport-specific technology like biometric data for archery and Intel’s True View for basketball.

As part of IP workflow, OBS has also developed its own cloud for remote production and broadcast workflows in partnership with Alibaba.

Photo courtesy of Olympic Broadcasting Services.