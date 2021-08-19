NAB Show to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

The 2021 NAB Show, scheduled for October in Las Vegas, is set to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination status as part of its health and safety protocols.

In a letter, NAB’s Chris Brown noted “we are keenly aware of health and safety concerns tied to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and want to assure you that we are putting in place a comprehensive, data-driven plan that prioritizes safety and creates a productive environment at these events.”

“Taking this all into account, we will require all attendees and participants to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. We think this is a positive step in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and will provide further details on implementation as well as other safety measures under consideration.”

While noting the vaccine requirement, the NAB Show did not provide details on how attendees can submit or verify their vaccine status ahead of the show.

The 2021 NAB Show will utilize a smaller footprint than the last in-person gathering in 2019 and is likely to see reduced attendance, following a larger trend for the trade show. So far, about 600 companies are committed to the show including Grass Valley, Panasonic, Ross Video, Sony and AJA Video Systems.

