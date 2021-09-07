Networks prepare to mark somber 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Many major networks in the U.S. and around the world are preparing to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks that resulted in devastation in New York, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania.

As networks release their key art and looks for marking the occasion, we’ll update this post.

CBS News released key art for its coverage that combined the American flag on the left side of a glassy portion of an oversized eye, with the negative space showcasing a New York City skyline as it appears today.

It’s elegantly faded in the “9/11” charters that get a slight glowing edge, while the tagline “20 Years Later” appears below.

On the far right, inside what would be the “iris” of the eye is a photo from the 9/11 memorial. The overall color scheme goes from a somber blue to bright orange, a gradient that suggests hope while also tying in nicely to the dominant colors in the photographic elements on either side of the look.

NBCUniversal is, as is typical, consistent branding across its networks under the banner “America Remembers: 20 Years Later.”

Its key art features a dramatic image of the waterfalls of the 9/11 memorial, cut into the ground of site of the twin towers.

Advertisement

The logotype uses a combination of a boxier sans serif with rounded corners and a more humanist geometric below, which is a bit of an odd combination.

ABC News has stuck with a graphical motif that’s been common over the year when referring to 9/11 — using the vertical shapes of the “11” to allude to the twin towers. That point is driven home by two vertical columns of lighting peeking up from behind the new One World Trade Center tower in a purple-blue tinted NYC skyline seen in the background.

That vertical theme is continued by the use of a vertical pipe (“|”) glyph instead of the forward slash typically used in the U.S. to separate the month from the day in dates.

The network set the title “Twenty Years Later” (notice the number is spelled out) under in what appears to be Trajan.