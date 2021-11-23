Alibi adds modern pop production music albums

Alibi Music has added six new modern pop albums with its latest production music release.

The company notes each feature an inspiring, high-energy vibe and are structured to sync with a wide range of film, TV, streaming, commercial and game projects, including trailers, promos and content.

Electro RnB

A soulful collection of empowering and sensual tracks built around funky grooving bass lines, driving pacing drums and neo-soul infused synth chords. With full vocal performances, each of these authentic cues features hand claps, wonky shuffling percussion and infectious chord progressions with a deep, serious and adult vibe.

Uplifting EDM

A youthful and sunny collection of bouncy dance and house-infused tracks that perfectly capture tropical summer vibes. Featuring deep, soulful vocal chops, percussive piano stabs and driving pacing drums, with every track sitting between 122 and 124bpm.

Empowering Female Pop

A defiant and triumphant collection of inspiring pop songs inspired by some of the biggest female artists. Blending rocky grit and attitude with hope, empowerment and motivation, each of these tracks has a positive lyrical message backed up by powerful arrangements and instrumentation, including acoustic and distorted guitars, pounding pop drums, stomps and claps and pulsing basses. Inspired by the likes of P!nk, Olivia Holt, Sara Barielles, Rachel Platten and Sia.

Empowering Hip Hop

Empowering Hip Hop 2

Two collections of poignant, proud and inspiring tracks composed to evoke a sense of triumph, defiance and strength through powerful dramatic inspiration and full lyrical performances. Featuring emotive pianos, rousing strings and powerful staccato brass and horns, each track has lyrical male rap vocals with confident motivational lyrics.

Cheerleader Pop 3

A bold and lively collection of percussive-driven cues featuring popping brass, powerful stomps and energetic hand claps. Mixing the brass and horns style from ALIBI’s other Cheerleader Pop albums with modern trap and hip hop drum elements and tying them together with huge stomping taikos and toms, this album has a distinctly sporty vibe to it.

ALIBI’s modern pop production music has been used to promote such projects as TikTok for Business, HBO Max’s Sex Lives of College Girls and Netflix’s Cooking with Paris, among many others.