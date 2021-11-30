BB&S introduces compact LED fresnel light

BB&S Lighting has added a compact bicolor fresnel to its lineup of Breamlight LED fixtures with a starting price of $650 USD.

The company notes the new light is the smallest fresnel on the market at 5.5 inches and draws just 38W and outputs over 2400 lumens at 96 TLCI (tunable from 2700 to 5600°K). New CFL features a genuine curved glass 90mm fresnel lens that ensures even field distribution in addition to excellent shadow rendering.

CFL outputs a hard-shadow beam that fades from 100% at the center to 50% at the edges, making it exceptional for mixing and overlapping with other lights while eliminating blinding glare. The 3.5-lb/1.6kg, the fit-anywhere fixture has enough output to make it useful as key, fill or backlight from 8 to 18 feet/3 to 6 meters.

The CFL’s zooming capability is operated via BBS’ smart ring-controlled focus system with a range of 11-52 degrees. In addition to a generous focus range, the fixture offers silent operation thanks to a highly efficient heat dissipation rear section that eliminates the usual cooling fan system.

The light may be operated via the BB&S 4-Way Controller that can provide DMX 512/RDM to two fixtures simultaneously. The range of power options includes: 40W Driver/Dimmer with D-Tap cable (battery operation), 65W PSU (any voltage worldwide 110-270V) and locking AC cable.

The new lighting instrument is fully compatible with BB&S’ other studio fixtures including Compact Beamlights and Pipelines (same 4-Way Controller), and the Area 48 range, as well as the BB&S Tracklight system which offers adapters for DMX or BTE Mesh control.