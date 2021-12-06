Cineware updates Unreal plugin with enhanced workflows

Maxon has announced the immediate availability of an update to the Cineware for Unreal plugin.

This new plugin for Unreal Engine 4.27 features substantial workflow improvements like dynamic import of C4D content without pre-caching, and the ability to modify Cinema 4D content and attributes directly within the Unreal Editor.

Import Cinema 4D Content: With Cinema 4D it’s easy to create 3D models and animations you can use when creating games, real-time graphics or other interactive content in Unreal Engine. It’s now easier and more reliable than ever to import C4D files directly into Unreal. An updated Datasmith import uses the Cinema 4D installation already on your computer to dynamically import your complete C4D scene without the need to generate any caches. This keeps files small and enables new interactive workflows with Unreal.

Update Cinema 4D Content from within Unreal: With the Cineware for Unreal plugin you can adjust specific attributes within a Cinema 4D file directly within Unreal Engine. Adjust text and other scene settings within a panel or using the Blueprint editor and a simple click will reimport the Cinema 4D file with your changes applied.

Use Cineware to Import Files from Other Applications: The C4D file format is much bigger than just Cinema 4D – many of Maxon’s partners have adopted this robust 3D file format. For instance, Datasmith import of Cinema 4D files can be used with files coming from Allplan, ArchiCAD and Vectorworks – offering a great starting point for architectural walkthroughs and visualizations using Unreal Engine.