Gray’s WLBT overhauls studio with new set, lighting grid

Gray Television’s WLBT has debuted a top to bottom update of its Jackson, Mississippi, studio.

“With this upgrade our team will have the capabilities and the technology required in today’s high-tech world to best serve our viewers,” said Ted Fortenberry, WLBT VP and GM.

Set Design WLBT View a gallery of this project…

The studio includes scenic design from FX Design Group with a variety of venues and video walls, with 41 monitors in total. The anchor desk features twin monitors its front with six vertical monitors behind.

Another area of the set includes an expansive V-shaped video wall comprised of 19 monitors in two 3×3 sections.

“For more than 60 years, WLBT has prided itself on delivering the news to you quickly and accurately,” said Mark Little, the station’s news director in a statement. “Technology upgrades like this one are instrumental in meeting that commitment to our viewers.”

The set’s weather center includes a pod desk with multiple screens for storm tracking with a large work area fronted by frosted plexiglass.

The studio also includes an upgraded lighting grid with LED fixtures.

For cameras, the station has grid mounted a variety of Panasonic PTZs in the center of the studio with promoters hanging slightly above.