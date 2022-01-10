Zero Density introduces Vanilla Unreal Engine integration with RealityHub 1.2 release

Zero Density has upgraded RealityHub, its web-based user interface for the Reality ecosystem, with new support for Unreal Engine’s remote control API.

“With RealityHub version 1.2, you have all the connectivity you’d expect, such as external data sources and the template builders, along with the new ability to control vanilla Unreal Engine,” said Kuban Altan, VP of research and development at Zero Density.

This “vanilla support” gives broadcasters unfettered creative control over Unreal Engine and is the same unmodified version of the rendering engine users can download directly from the Epic Games website.

“When we started developing Reality Engine, Unreal Engine had no broadcasting features. The ZD team developed the necessary tools from the ground up, such as camera tracking, lens calibration, synchronization, and video I/O. Now, Unreal Engine is expanding its features in media and entertainment, so we are providing the community the RealityHub’s superior toolset to utilize vanilla Unreal Engine in their productions in diverse areas,” said Altan.

With version 1.2 of the RealityHub, available for download today, users can access the full power of vanilla Unreal Engine.

“To make this possible, we had to first develop the structure to support various graphics engines from the same interface of RealityHub,” noted Altan. “RealityHub will be placed at the center of studio production by controlling and automating robotic cameras, graphics engines, lighting systems and so on. And, all connected with external sources.”

This new vanilla Unreal support is one of many new features aimed at enhancing broadcasters’ workflows including the addition of new automations and collaboration inside the web-based interface.

“For multi-camera production, we are not only controlling it, but we are also remotely managing the projects, locally caching the projects to the Reality Engines (and now vanilla UE as well) that are going to run the project and we are also managing the launching process all from RealityHub,” said Altan.

These changes allow a cleaner workflow across Reality products with RealityHub at the center.

Other new features include:

Changes are automatically saved with a complete history available for easy undo/redo all through the RGraph.

Integration with Newsroom Control Systems, such as Octopus, have also been enhanced by embedding RealityHub MOS plugin through new ActiveX control with the latest release.

Protocols including CII and REST API allow users to add automation and build third-party integrations on top of RealityHub and provide the building blocks for future product enhancements.

Databases including MySQL, MSSQL and PostgreSQL also now supported for feeding graphic templates.

Explore all of the changes to RealityHub and download the community version today on the Zero Density website.

The above column is sponsor-generated content from Zero Density. To learn more about sponsor-generated content, click here.