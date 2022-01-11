Marshall releases PTZ camera featuring USB-C, IP connectivity

Marshall Electronics has unveiled a new USB-based PTZ camera featuring USB-C, IP (Ethernet) and HDMI connectivity.

The CV605-U3 PTZ Camera offers flexible output options with USB-C and IP for video conference, collaboration and streaming.

HDMI opens a wide range of options with HDMI monitoring or switching workflows, and IP (H.265/H.264) provides an easy one-cable to camera setup and operation. Certified by Zoom, the CV605-U3 can operate seamlessly within a Zoom Room infrastructure. It starts with a wide-angle 85° AOV with ultra-low distortion and high-quality video, which sets the standard much higher at this price point.

The CV605-U3 is suitable for use in USB-C and IP networked HD workflows where image quality is not always the first consideration and provides ultra-clear images with accurate color. This PTZ camera is ideal when versatility is of the utmost concern, including video conference, video collaboration, live streaming, OBS Studio, Zoom and many more. In addition, the CV605-U3 operates with exceptional low-light sensitivity, ensuring a clear picture in variable and challenging lighting conditions.

The CV605-U3 5X optical zoom USB-C, HDMI and IP camera utilize a high-performing 2 Megapixel sensor to capture crisp HD video. The CV605-U3 delivers up to 1920x1080p resolution at 60fps. The wide-angle optical zoom lens offers an impressive 85-degree horizontal angle-of-view (wide open) with minimal distortion and the ability to reach out to 15mm with an additional 12x digital zoom.

CV605-U3 also comes with a Privacy Mode where the camera faces straight down when not in use during video calls, or when users need to break privately before rejoining a video conference.

“Protecting intellectual properties and proprietary information while not in video meetings or during breaks was the driving force behind adding the standby mode for privacy,” said Tod Musgrave of Marshall Electronics.

“When you add in the crystal-clear video images and multiple connection types, we’ve really redefined the value proposition at a $899 price point.”

The CV605 series cameras, CV605-U3/U3W & CV605-BK/WH, establish the Marshall Entry-Level PTZ camera line with more consciously priced models planned for 2022.