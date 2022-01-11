Prolights 2×1 soft light now available in North America

Prolights EclPanel TWC, a 2×1 soft light with tunable white and colors features, is now available in North America via distributor A.C. Lighting Inc.

This fixture provides a wide source of soft and precise colors, plus a full range of calibrated white presets with 28K resolution, from tungsten to daylight, reaching an outstanding quality of light, with high CRI, TLCI, and TM-30 values.

The EclPanel TWC has a wide CCT range between 2,200K to 15,000K in film mode, +/- green correction, HSI for total control of hue, RGBW mixing, saturation, and intensity control, and FX mode that control the on-board pixel effects. Advanced users can also find available XY coordinates control and a selectable PWM range up to 36KHz.

The 430W source provides an output upwards of 34,236 lumens, whilst maintaining a very soft output using the different diffusion filters available. Though it’s possible to run the internal effect macros, the unit can be addressed to film mode, where users can control 8 sections individually and create stunning pixel effects.

Users can control the unit by DMX/RDM, as well as control it using the 3 rotary knobs that enable quick access to the different control parameters. For remote applications, the EclPanel TWC has available CRMX by LumenRadio, and a 4-pin XRL connection, compatible with industry-standard external batteries.

Since its first launch in 2019, the EclPanel TWC has become a reference product in the film sector, particularly in the United Kingdom and across Europe. The soft light has also become a reference in virtual studios and TV, with broadcasters like Channel 9 in Australia and Telemadrid in Spain adopting them for their studios.