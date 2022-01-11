Sky rebrands ‘The Early Rundown’ with focus on order, urgency

Sky News has rebranded its early morning news program, “The Early Rundown,” eschewing the typical morning news colors.

A gradient of purple to teal carries the look with pill-shaped bars creating motion. These bars flow during the opening titles, possibly creating an allusion to a Gantt chart or timeline with one day highlighted in the middle.

View full version on Giphy

For the show logo, a bespoke typeface that has some similarities to Bebas Neue is utilized in all caps.

Harry Ward, Sky News’ creative director, notes that the revised look suggests order and urgency with a distinct color palette for the show.

The rebranding accompanies new presenter Kamali Melbourne and launched on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

The program is broadcast from the network’s Studio 21 inside Sky Central building, with dramatic blue lighting cues and matching video wall graphics.

Advertisement

“The Early Rundown” joined the schedule in 2019 with a design focused on morning sunrise imagery paired with abstract light streaks. In 2020, the show simplified its design – as the network started a larger rebranding process – moving to a see-through title card and blue palette.

“The Early Rundown” airs at 5 a.m. London time.