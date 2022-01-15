Chattanooga’s WRCB drops ‘Eyewitness’ for ‘Local 3,’ new look

Chattanooga’s WRCB has dropped its long-time “Eyewitness News” branding in favor of “Local 3 News,” along with debuting a new logo and graphics package.

Owned by Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., WRCB notes the change came following feedback received from viewers and online users wanting a more modern appearance.

“Our new name comes directly from the feedback we received from our viewers and online users,” said Callie Starnes, the station’s general manager. “The pandemic has also shown us how important community is. This rebranding signals to our viewers that we understand their priorities and are right here with them in their communities to help.”

The rebrand also consolidates former sub-branding and design elements into a single identity, the station notes.

“We have heard from viewers consistently over several years about their desire for a modern look and more local content,” said Megan Roberts, news director. “We are adding resources to our newsroom to increase the number of local stories you see in our newscasts, on our website, and in our apps.”

Along with the design updates, the web address of the station has also been updated to Local3News.com, with the newsroom expected to add a larger digital footprint in the year ahead.

The overall “Local 3” logo design is similar in nature to the rebrand of Morgan Murphy Media’s WISC, which includes a play-button style design.

The new broadcast design package features a flat-design style with layers created from the logo’s play-button shape.

This rounded triangle becomes a key element for transitions and movement in the design and features a bit of depth thanks to gradients and glossy edges.

The station’s set has also been updated with the new branding elements with matching video wall graphics.