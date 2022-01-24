TalkTV reveals on-air branding

TalkTV, the upcoming British channel operated by Rupert Murdoch’s News UK, has revealed its logo design and a preview of its visual identity ahead of its spring 2022 launch.

“At TalkTV we will be covering the big stories of the day and beyond, stories that matter to our audience. Our new logo represents that conversation whether on TV, on radio or on their smartphones,” said Erron Gordon, executive creative director and head of studio output. “Our intention was to create a logo that is a bold, clear, recognizable and unique mark, one that stands out and cuts through the rest of the established news and current affairs ‘noise’.”

The branding is from the agency Jump, who has worked on a variety of sports properties, programs such as ITV’s “Peston” and even the title sequence for “Veep.”

“When deciding on the color scheme for TalkTV we wanted to marry authority with warmth. For our primetime television output we’ll use the darker more serious tones of navy blue and during the daytime we’ll freshen things up with a lighter blue. Both primetime and daytime blues marry up beautifully with the warmth of persimmon orange, a stunning orangey gold palette. These colors reflect the message and tone of the network and our output,” added Gordon in a statement.

“The speech bubble is a clear symbol of our intent as a channel to engage with our audience. The fact the speech bubble contains and holds the TalkTV wordmark is a clear indication that the channel is at the center of all of this, enabling people to voice their opinion.”

TalkTV will include a mix of news, sports and entertainment shows as well as current affairs, debate and opinion programming. The network will utilize journalists from News UK’s brands including talkRADIO, talkSPORT, Virgin Radio, Times Radio, The Sun, The Times and The Sunday Times. Piers Morgan will also front the network with a new primetime program.