NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage to feature 4K, HDR for primetime and late night broadcasts

NBC Sports will feature 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) with HDR and Dolby ATMOS sound for its 2022 Winter Olympics coverage, marking the first time the broadcaster has used the enhanced format for the Winter Olympics.

Coverage in primetime along with Prime Plus shows, which airs after the late local news in most U.S. markets, will be upgraded to the 4K format. This includes key events such as figure skating, skiing, snowboarding, hockey and bobsled.

Coverage of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies will also be presented in 4K HDR.

“The Winter Olympics provide some of the most amazing moments and stunning visuals in the world of sports,” said Gary Zenkel, President, NBC Olympics. “We’re excited to once again bring the American audience closer to all of the incredible action with our live primetime and Prime Plus shows utilizing this remarkable 4K HDR technology.”

NBCUniversal notes it will distribute the 4K HDR coverage to distribution partners, who will individually choose how to make the content available. Online services, such as Fubo TV and YouTube TV have already signaled 4K coverage will be available.