Arabic network leverages mixed reality to explain the metaverse

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

Al Arabiya used mixed reality to create an explainer segment about what, exactly, the metaverse is.

The segment followed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement the company would change its name to Meta and invest heavily in the so-called metaverse, a general term for interconnected 3D virtual worlds with a social component.

The segment was created with Vizrt, using its Viz Engine 4 production solution combined with Unreal Engine for rendering.

The segment starts by depicting talent on the network’s set, but then the camera moves to the left revealing an augmented reality “opening” into a virtual world that illustrates one way the metaverse could be depicted, though it’s been designed to include specific storytelling points that explain how esports and ecommerce, among other areas, could be included in the metaverse.