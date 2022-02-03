CGTN rides the rails with ‘5G Express’ train-based studio for Winter Olympics

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

CGTN has rolled out a very unique mobile broadcast studio for coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics, a studio onboard a high-speed passenger train.

The train, which can travel at speeds upwards of 200 miles per hour, is operating on the railway line connecting Beijing with Zhangjiakou, the Olympic co-host city where many mountain sports will occur.

The train, which entered service in 2019, is fully autonomous and designed to whisk travelers from Beijing to Zhangjiakou in 47 minutes. For the games, 40 pairs of trains will operate on the line.

Along with a special wintery livery, the train includes the latest in 5G connectivity, 8K and 4K production tools and even a dash of AI – with final output in ultra-high-definition (UHD).

CGTN notes 400 5G base stations were installed on the railway to ensure a stable signal transmission, with China Media Group pooling resources with the railway and mobile partners to accomplish the broadcast.

The train-based studio is controlled via a NewTek TriCaster with three fixed cameras and adopts a fully IP workflow.

“The make-shift studio mainly serves to provide live interviews. In addition, it is capable of providing virtual production and multi-party connection services for TV programs and mobile apps,” notes CGTN.

According to China Railway, the studio also remedies technical problems related to data transmission and the Doppler effect, the loss of signal in tunnels and the rapid switching between base stations.

Along with the train-based virtual production, CGTN is using a variety of virtual storytelling tools for its coverage of the Beijing Olympics.