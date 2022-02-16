TelevisaUnivision announces it will launch streamer using ‘ViX’ branding

TelevisaUnivision has announced its new, combined streaming service will be named ViX and ViX+.

TelevisaUnivision is the parent company of U.S. Spanish language network Univision and Mexican broadcaster Televisa and the new venture will combine content from both companies.

The name ViX, which is stylized with a capital “V” and “X” with lowercase “i” in the middle comes from VIX, an independent ad supported streaming service the company acquired earlier in February 2021 (which is stylized in all capitals).

Univision will fold its existing PrendeTV streaming service into ViX.

ViX uses a logo that follows the mixed case styling with an orange and black color scheme, similar to the orange and red gradient look used by the TelevisaUnivision brand.

The design features a distinctive “i” with a shortened vertical stroke and exaggerated dot, giving the look a bit of a playful feel.

It will replace the current VIX logo, an all uppercase logotype using a rounded typeface with distinctive, symmetrical “X” and an icon formed from a dot, ring and partial outer ring.

ViX itself will be divided into to tiers, including one free advertising supported one.

That level, which will be known as ViX, is an AVOD that will feature long form entrainment content along with live sports and news. It will have over 40,000 hours of content at launch, including Televisa’s popular classic telenovelas. Also included will be Noticias Univision 24/7 along with a new streaming offers form Noticieros Televisa.

Sports offerings will focus on soccer, including World Cup coverage.

The free service is expected to launch March 31, 2022.

Subscribing to ViX+, set to launch later in 2022 at a yet to be determined price, will give users an additional 10,000 hours of content at launch plus access to more than 50 original series and movies within the first year of operation under the new name.

TelevisaUnivision also announced a full lineup of both existing and original programming headed to the service.