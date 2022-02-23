NAB Show 2022: Ross Video connecting through new presence

Ross Video is looking forward to connecting with customers and business partners at 2022 NAB Show this April in Las Vegas and is planning their presence to do just that.

Rather than the familiar 9,000 sq. ft of technology display and demonstration, visitors to Ross Booth N2602 will be met with a more intimate space that is tailored to networking and conversation while maintaining a commitment to the health and safety of all that attend.

“If these challenging times have taught us anything, it is that we need to adapt our approach to suit the safety and comfort level of both our staff and those that we do business with,” says David Ross, CEO.

“We’ve been able to communicate advancements in our offerings directly with our customers and our custom online demos have allowed customers to explore how our products and services can address their specific needs. That said, we believe that at least for some, a face-to-face conversation provides yet another level of communication and understanding.”

Another noticeable change this year will be the absence of the very popular Ross keynote event that has traditionally been held the night before the show opens. “We’ll still be providing the latest developments with customers and press, just in a different way,” added Ross.

“This is a special plan for NAB Show 2022. Plans for future events will be informed by the comfort level and needs of our staff, business partners and customers.” stated Ross. “This is about them.”