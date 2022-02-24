Haivision set to acquire video transmission company Aviwest

Haivision has announced its plans to acquire Aviwest, which specialists in video transmission including bonded cellular technology.

The acquisition will combine two companies focused on low latency video contribution. Haivision focuses on low latency wired broadcast video networks while Aviwest is focused on low latency wireless broadcast video networks.

The acquisition will bring mobile networking (5G/4G cellular) and patented network bonding capabilities to Haivision’s solution portfolio.

“With the addition of Aviwest, Haivision will now lead in both fixed and mobile networks in providing ultra-low latency video solutions,” said Mirko Wicha, Haivision President and CEO. “We are very excited to welcome the amazing team at Aviwest and its customers to the Haivision family, and to provide broadcasters globally a trusted and proven vendor to solve their video contribution challenges.”

“Together with Haivision, our solutions will bring customers maximum live video flexibility with ultra-low latency, highly reliable network connectivity, and pristine video quality,” said Ronan Poullaouec, CTO and Co-Founder of Aviwest. “With sub-200ms glass-to-glass latency over 5G networks, our solutions are revolutionizing remote production workflows by giving broadcasters more options for contributing real-time content for premium live events and sports coverage.”

Haivision will acquire Aviwest on a cash-free and debt-free basis for cash consideration of €20.5 million.