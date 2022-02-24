NAB Show 2022: Artel Video Systems to showcase media transport products

In Booth C2128 at the 2022 NAB Show, Artel will feature products that simplify broadcasters’ shift to hybrid IP/SDI and all-IP operations.

Visitors to the Artel booth will have the opportunity to see firsthand how new features and capabilities recently added to the company’s award-winning SMART Multimedia Delivery Platform in openGear (SMART OG) bring even greater operational simplicity, flexibility, and scalability.

Artel also will exhibit its DigiLink/InfinityLink SMART Multimedia Delivery Platform, Quarra IP PTP switches and FiberLink family of media transport products.

SMART openGear Platform

A software-defined, four-channel, auto-sense SD-SDI/HD-SDI/3G/4K-over-IP multifunction gateway, SMART OG is the first to bring the family of JPEG compression engines, including those specified in VSF TR-01, TR-07, and TR-08, onto the openGear platform. With SMART OG, users can deploy hardware once and easily change the gateway function via a software update. Winner of an NAB Show Product of the Year Award for 2021 in the Hardware Infrastructure category, Artel’s SMART OG offers exceptional flexibility in a popular frame. The SMART OG is initially configured for a specific function, but it may be adapted thereafter for a growing array of functions, such as reformatting or encoding per JPEG2000, JPEG-XS, SMPTE ST 2110, SMPTE ST 2022-1/2/5/6/7, H.265, IEEE 1588, or other functions yet to be specified. The gateway provides four BNCs for SDI or ASI input/output and two 10GbE SFPs for trunking and aggregation.

SMART Multimedia Delivery Platform for DigiLink and InfinityLink

Artel’s SMART Media Delivery Platform™ is a software-defined, four-channel, auto-sense 3G/HD/SD-SDI-over-IP multifunction gateway with integrated nonblocking Layer 2/3 switching and routing capabilities. The software-enabled solution features four video ports for transport of video, audio, and ancillary data and four GigE data ports bridged to one or two 10G interfaces. Designed to attach seamlessly to the IP network without the need for external network elements, the SMART platform supports SMPTE ST 2022-1, 2, 5, 6, and 7 (hitless switching); J2K compression; QoS; VLAN tagging; and traffic management.

Throughout the show, Artel will offer live demos highlighting the SMART (DigiLink/InfinityLink and openGear®) platform’s JPEG-XS support and flexibility. Attendees will see how different software images can be selected to enable different functionality on the installed hardware system as needed. One SMART implementation will be shown running J2K compressed video and another (the SMART OG) running JPEG-XS compressed video to allow the two video streams to be compared.

Quarra PTP Ethernet Switches — Now Even Quieter

Designed for audio/video broadcast, live performance environments such as opera houses, defense and security, finance, utilities, telecom, and enterprise IT applications in which accurate timing and control are required, Artel’s Quarra family of PTP-aware managed IP switches offers the industry’s most accurate IEEE 1588-compliant timing and synchronization. Quarra switches have been modified to support live performance environments. Quarra now features quieter fans as well as new software-based controls that vary fan speed based on temperature for less overall noise. The switches support SMPTE ST 2110 and ST 2059-2, permitting interoperable use of IP-based media equipment with conventional genlocked SDI equipment. The switches are RAVENNA AES67-approved and Dante- and QSC-tested.

FiberLink® Family of Media Transport Products

Supporting nearly every type of video, audio, and data signal, including the FiberLink® ST 2110 gateway, Artel’s FiberLink media transport products bring much-needed flexibility to broadcast or corporate studios, OB vans, point-of-view cameras, rental and staging, auditoriums, stadiums and theaters, transportation hubs, distance learning, and other pro A/V environments. Devices in the family boast SMPTE standards support to ensure interoperability and reliability in video, audio, and data transport.