NAB Show 2022: Nugen Audio showing lineup of audio plugins

NUGEN Audio is featuring its groundbreaking 3D-compatible convolution reverb, Paragon, at the 2022 NAB Show.

Offering full control of the decay, room size and brightness via state-of-the-art re-synthesis modelled on 3D recordings of real spaces, broadcast professionals can experience an unprecedented level of tweak-ability, with zero time-stretching―meaning no artifacts. The company is also presenting the latest updates for its Halo Downmix plug-in, which increases the software’s compatibility to allow for greater flexibility and collaboration across a broad spectrum of project types.

With purity of sound at the forefront of this plug-in, Paragon operates in up to 7.1.2 channels of audio, making it perfect for broadcast audio applications, as well as for producing reverb in mono and stereo formats. Using state-of-the-art technology developed alongside the University of York’s Dr. Jez Wells, Paragon features spectral analysis and precise EQ of the Impulse Responses (IR), which are analyzed, decomposed and re-synthesized to create new authentic spaces. This ensures a small digital footprint for the IR library and makes it possible to configure limitless combinations of spaces with just a few adjustments to the settings. Further, it features individually configurable crosstalk per channel; unique technology for re-synthesis of authentic IRs, HPF and LPF per channel; and switchable LFE.

“We are excited to get back on the tradeshow floor to finally showcase our Paragon software in person to members of our industry,” said NUGEN Audio Product Specialist Freddy Vinehill-Cliffe. “Unlike a traditional convolution reverb, Paragon does not use static IRs, which provides a wider scope to transparently transform the sound of a space. It is ideal for re-creating authentic sounds of real spaces and manipulating IRs while still maintaining true convolution characteristics.”