NAB Show 2022: Triveni Digital to highlight end-to-end NextGen TV solutions for broadcasters

As ATSC 3.0 deployments ramp up across the U.S., broadcasters are looking for ways to simplify the transition to NextGen TV and optimize the delivery of new revenue-enhancing services, including advanced emergency alerts, program guides, targeted advertising, and datacasting applications. At the 2022 NAB Show, Triveni Digital, the industry leader in service quality assurance solutions, will demonstrate its end-to-end NextGen TV solutions for broadcasters.

Triveni Digital’s ATSC 3.0 solutions offer extensive integration with third-party products and have been deployed by leading broadcasters in the U.S., including Meredith, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, and ARK Multicasting.

Solutions Highlighted at the 2022 NAB Show Will Include:

StreamScope XM ATSC 3.0 Monitor

A key highlight at the 2022 NAB Show will be Triveni Digital’s new StreamScope XM ATSC 3.0 Monitor. The ATSC 3.0 professional monitoring, auditing, and logging system plays a pivotal role in increasing operational efficiencies for broadcasters and delivering a high quality of service for NextGen TV. The system also includes long-term monitoring and reporting capabilities that speed up postmortem analysis.

The new ATSC 3.0 monitor offers seamless integration with Triveni Digital’s StreamScope XM Analyzer, StreamScope XM Dashboard, and StreamScope Enterprise, and is a must-have solution for broadcasters operating in the NextGen TV environment. Connecting to Triveni Digital’s StreamScope Enterprise centralized software solution, the system allows broadcasters to have enterprise-wide visibility into service assurance issues to detect, isolate, and resolve ATSC 3.0 issues quickly.

Applications for SkyScraper XM Datacasting System

At the 2022 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will showcase its SkyScraper XM Datacasting System for ATSC 3.0. SkyScraper XM supports standard content distribution and private NRT distribution applications over ATSC 3.0 and ATSC 1.0, with optimized data delivery features such as Forward Error Correction (FEC), Opportunistic Data Insertion, and statistical multiplexing through hybrid broadcast and broadband delivery systems.

Triveni Digital will demonstrate the SkyScraper XM system with a variety of receivers, showcasing its unparalleled scalability and efficiency for delivering advanced, revenue-enhancing datacasting services. In particular, SkyScraper XM will be shown with Triveni’s new Media Hub receiver, designed to simplify shared media access in facilities such as schools and learning centers. Datacasting applications that will be highlighted include IoT, remote learning, connected car and autonomous vehicles, and gaming. As new datacasting applications emerge and as ATSC 3.0 is more broadly deployed, Triveni Digital’s SkyScraper XM will accommodate the new use cases on a variety of hardware and operating system solutions.