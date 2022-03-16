NAB Show 2022: FOR-A to demonstrate ecosystem, new workflows for broadcasters

Perceptions of FOR-A as an established broadcast hardware vendor are set to transform at this year’s NAB convention.

From SDI to all flavors of IP, FOR-A will unveil several, unique technology breakthroughs this year. FOR-A’s innovative, software-defined design architecture enables the most precise conversion and synchronization for video, audio and data communication via SDI or IP in a variety of applications.

In response to customers’ needs for a total solution, FOR-A Corporation has created a complete ecosystem that addresses content creators making the transition from SDI to 12G/4K to all flavors of IP. With a combination of new and expanded partnerships and an emphasis on software-defined advances, FOR-A now offers IP-based contribution and distribution solutions with ultra-low latency, precision synchronization and an IP-to-SDI Gateway multi-purpose processing engine for conversion and migration toward cloud-based services.

FOR-A is not only introducing new IP and cloud-based workflows but proposing a smooth migration path toward IP for the company’s existing line up. To protect customers’ investment, the range will meet all of the varying requirements of production applications. FOR-A’s supports its current live video production product portfolio while enabling existing and future customers to migrate to an IP workflow, expand an existing IP infrastructure, or start a greenfield project.

The company will demonstrate its latest solutions at the 2022 NAB Show (Booth C5408), which runs April 24-27 in Las Vegas, Nev.