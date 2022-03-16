NAB Show 2022: FOR-A to demonstrate ecosystem, new workflows for broadcasters
Perceptions of FOR-A as an established broadcast hardware vendor are set to transform at this year’s NAB convention.
From SDI to all flavors of IP, FOR-A will unveil several, unique technology breakthroughs this year. FOR-A’s innovative, software-defined design architecture enables the most precise conversion and synchronization for video, audio and data communication via SDI or IP in a variety of applications.
In response to customers’ needs for a total solution, FOR-A Corporation has created a complete ecosystem that addresses content creators making the transition from SDI to 12G/4K to all flavors of IP. With a combination of new and expanded partnerships and an emphasis on software-defined advances, FOR-A now offers IP-based contribution and distribution solutions with ultra-low latency, precision synchronization and an IP-to-SDI Gateway multi-purpose processing engine for conversion and migration toward cloud-based services.
FOR-A is not only introducing new IP and cloud-based workflows but proposing a smooth migration path toward IP for the company’s existing line up. To protect customers’ investment, the range will meet all of the varying requirements of production applications. FOR-A’s supports its current live video production product portfolio while enabling existing and future customers to migrate to an IP workflow, expand an existing IP infrastructure, or start a greenfield project.
The company will demonstrate its latest solutions at the 2022 NAB Show (Booth C5408), which runs April 24-27 in Las Vegas, Nev.
Categories
Broadcast Engineering News, Broadcast Equipment, Industry Feed, IP Based Production, NAB Show
NewscastStudio does not necessarily edit the content of Industry Feed posts and they do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the site.