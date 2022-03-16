NAB Show 2022: TAG Video Systems to showcase new Media Control System

Visitors to NAB will be amongst the first to get a glimpse of TAG Video Systems’ new game-changing Media Control System (MCS) in action. TAG will be showing attendees how the system is matchless in its ability to provide insights based on the open-source tools broadcasters need to extract real-time information and use it to enable improved operational performance.

The MCS is the newest layer of TAG’s Realtime Media Performance (RMP) Platform. It enables clients to capture the data provided by over 400 distinct error detectors to be aggregated and correlated across the entire media supply chain (from live production to playout, OTT & delivery). Media companies can now manage the entire monitoring stack, end-to-end within one system, that in turn will provide invaluable insights for optimum workflow performance.

Using an open-source paradigm, the MCS serves as an aggregation engine capable of exposing the data collected by TAG’s Multi-Channel Monitoring (MCM) to standard third party analytic and visualization applications such as Elasticsearch, Kibana, Grafana and Prometheus. This solution will enable companies to adapt to the rapid pace of change in technology and enable overall better business operations.

The MCM sits at the foundation of TAG’s software-based IP end-to-end monitoring, deep probing, logging, and real-time visualization solution that monitors every type of signal from live production through OTT delivery and supports hundreds of sources including all the latest formats and transport methods. The MCM helps simplify the workflow complexity by providing an end-to-end view.

Said Kevin Joyce, TAG Video Systems’ Zer0 Friction Officer, “Like so many of our innovations the MCS is another example of TAG being pushed by our clients. For years NAB was an essential ingredient in that customer engagement, and we are excited to once again be at a live and in person event and share where we are taking the RMP next with the market. The MCS gives new meaning to the phrase ‘Use it or lose it’. It truly is the only solution like it in the entire industry that empowers broadcasters and media companies with the tools they need to use their data for informed and intelligent decisions.”

Joyce continued, “The MCS is the very embodiment of TAG’s Zer0 Friction philosophy that maximizes asset utilization, minimizes complexity, and manages the pace of change, while competitively enabling business operations. Raw data is turned into a positive consumer experience with better curation, programming and integrity resulting in improved promotion, increased consumption, and more customers.”

TAG will also be demonstrating its support for compressed and uncompressed formats, including MPEG TS, JPEG- XS, CDI, NDI, JPEG2000, SMPTE 2110, SMPTE 2022-6/7, MPEG-DASH, HLS, SCTE and more.