ESPN+ to stream four feeds during two days of World Golf Championships
ESPN+ is planning an exclusive, four-feed coverage of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play from Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas, the only match play tournament on the PGA Tour.
The event features a unique match play format that includes 64 of the top 69 players in the world divided into 16 four-player groups.
During the first three rounds Wednesday through Friday, players in each group will play 18-hole matches against each other to determine the 16 players who advance to the weekend’s single-elimination rounds.
A main feed covering the best action from each match on the course and the Marquee Match feed will start at 10:15 a.m. eastern, March 23, 2022, followed by Featured Matches at 10:30 a.m. and Featured Holes coverage 10:45 a.m. The Featured Holes feed will cover the par 3 Nos. 4, 7 and 11, along with the par 4 13th on the Pete Dye-designed course.
The four feed offering continues through Thursday, March 24, 2022. The tournament runs through Saturday, March 26, 2022.
- Main Feed: The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.
- Marquee Group: Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.
- Featured Holes: Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.
- Featured Groups: Traditional PGA Tour Live coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.
tags
ESPN, ESPN Plus, golf, OTT, PGA Tour, streaming
categories
Broadcast Industry News, Sports Broadcasting & Production, Streaming