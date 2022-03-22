ESPN+ to stream four feeds during two days of World Golf Championships

ESPN+ is planning an exclusive, four-feed coverage of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play from Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas, the only match play tournament on the PGA Tour.

The event features a unique match play format that includes 64 of the top 69 players in the world divided into 16 four-player groups.

During the first three rounds Wednesday through Friday, players in each group will play 18-hole matches against each other to determine the 16 players who advance to the weekend’s single-elimination rounds.

A main feed covering the best action from each match on the course and the Marquee Match feed will start at 10:15 a.m. eastern, March 23, 2022, followed by Featured Matches at 10:30 a.m. and Featured Holes coverage 10:45 a.m. The Featured Holes feed will cover the par 3 Nos. 4, 7 and 11, along with the par 4 13th on the Pete Dye-designed course.

The four feed offering continues through Thursday, March 24, 2022. The tournament runs through Saturday, March 26, 2022.