ERI adds to structural engineering team

Jeffrey Hillenbrand has joined the Electronics Research Inc. structural engineering team.

ERI sells and services a wide range of broadcast antennas, filters and combiners, transmission line and tower components.

Hillenbrand joins ERI as a senior engineer, structural, with fifteen years of experience in structural design and project management experience.

Hillenbrand is a registered professional engineer holding licenses for the states of Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Texas. He joins ERI from Apex Engineering, a provider of industrial control and process engineering equipment and services.

“ERI is very fortunate to have a candidate with Jeff’s qualifications, education, and experience accept this position with the company. He will be a solid contributor to ERI’s design capacity to design and manufacture new towers and to our business of providing structural analysis and reinforcement services for existing towers,” said John Robinson, ERI’s vice president of structural engineering, in a statement.

Hillenbrand holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering and is a graduate of the University of Southern Indiana, and resides in Evansville.

He will be based at ERI’s headquarters and manufacturing facility in Chandler, Indiana. He is also an active member of the American Society of Civil Engineers where he currently serves as secretary for the Southwest Indiana Branch of the society.