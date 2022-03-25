NFL partners with StatusPro to develop VR NFL-licensed game

The NFL and StatusPro, a sports technology and gaming company that uses real-time player data to create authentic extended reality experiences, announced today a partnership to bring an NFL-licensed virtual reality simulation gaming title to fans globally.

Available on Meta Quest and PlayStation VR, this title will bring fans closer to the gridiron than ever before, allowing them to play like a professional football player through a first-person 3D immersive experience.

“Virtual reality gaming is rapidly expanding and our partnership with StatusPRO allows us to explore a new immersive version of NFL gaming with support of the two largest VR platforms within this emerging space,” said Joe Ruggiero, SVP, consumer products at the NFL in a statement. “We are seeing a growing number of fans engaging with VR and we’re excited to launch the first-ever VR gaming title that complements our existing offerings in the market today.”

“Today marks an important milestone for StatusPro and the VR industry. By partnering with the NFL, we will offer a new form of engagement between athletes and fans unlike anything in the marketplace. NFL football fans and gamers alike will be able to connect with the world of sports through authentic, immersive gaming products that democratize the experience of the professional athlete,” said Troy Jones, co-founder and chief executive officer of StatusPRO.

The NFL and StatusPro will leverage StatusPro’s athlete-led technology and work alongside their experienced team of developers to change sports gaming as fans get a first-person experience similar to their favorite football players.

“We are grateful to the NFL and our community of investors and stakeholders who share our vision to create an entirely new standard in sports and gaming,” said Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins, StatusPRO co-founder and President. “We keep the athlete first in everything we do, and as former football players it means even more to be able to recreate what it actually feels like to step out on the field. Through our proprietary technology at StatusPRO, we can deliver an immersive experience that helps NFL fans transform into pro athletes.”

Release dates and additional information about the NFL’s and StatusPro’s new gaming title will be announced at a later date.