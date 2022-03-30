NAB Show 2022: Actus Digital to highlight enhancements to its monitoring platform

Actus Digital, the premiere quality monitoring and alerting, compliance logging, content repurposing, and AI-based workflow solution company, will unveil new features for its AI-based intelligent monitoring platform at the 2022 NAB Show.

The new Actus 8.0 platform includes Actus Synchro, an enhanced recording-multiviewer with QA monitoring and compliance logging, along with support for new standards, such as ATSC 3.0, SMPTE ST 2110/2022-6/2022-7, and SRT, to address applications for TV, radio, MVPDs, and more.

“Actus has once again raised the bar for quality monitoring and compliance logging with the new Actus 8.0 platform,” said Raphi Renous, chief technology officer at Actus. “Broadcasters will be wowed by the inclusion of Actus Synchro, an advanced customizable multiviewer that pinpoints issues from anywhere in a linear broadcast distribution chain to any rendition of an OTT stream.”

The Actus 8.0 platform offers engineering innovation and advanced features for a diverse range of use cases, including:

MVPD Engineering and Operations: Actus RVM (Remote Video Monitoring) on the Actus 8.0 platform allows MVPDs to dial into set-top box channels at geographically dispersed headends and hub sites to troubleshoot issues in real time and verify if local ads were inserted and timed correctly, all from a single interface.

Actus RVM (Remote Video Monitoring) on the Actus 8.0 platform allows MVPDs to dial into set-top box channels at geographically dispersed headends and hub sites to troubleshoot issues in real time and verify if local ads were inserted and timed correctly, all from a single interface. Radio: Radio broadcasters will benefit from quality monitoring and alerting dashboards that enable the monitoring and control of thousands of distributed radio stations through a single interface.

Radio broadcasters will benefit from quality monitoring and alerting dashboards that enable the monitoring and control of thousands of distributed radio stations through a single interface. News: The Actus 8.0 platform helps news teams through new features that improve programming and ratings by showing ratings graphs next to content from competitors, including keyword alerts. The Actus 8.0 platform also provides collaborative bookmarking and note sharing for news and talent development.

The Actus 8.0 platform helps news teams through new features that improve programming and ratings by showing ratings graphs next to content from competitors, including keyword alerts. The Actus 8.0 platform also provides collaborative bookmarking and note sharing for news and talent development. Ad Sales: Ad sales teams can maximize PPM and revenue by using Actus AdWatch to generate lead lists, perform competitive ad analysis, and improve sales pitches to prospective advertisers by providing demographic ratings.

Ad sales teams can maximize PPM and revenue by using Actus AdWatch to generate lead lists, perform competitive ad analysis, and improve sales pitches to prospective advertisers by providing demographic ratings. Digital Media: Actus Clip Factory Pro empowers digital media teams to perform quick manual or automated clip editing, social-media publishing, and VOD content creation.

Actus Clip Factory Pro empowers digital media teams to perform quick manual or automated clip editing, social-media publishing, and VOD content creation. Asset Management: Actus Light-MAM increases the value of media archives, allowing users to create and enrich metadata via automated metadata extraction. With AI-based metadata generation, users can create a metadata-rich asset library from scratch and/or integrate with existing MAM systems.

“Actus is the fastest-growing provider of its kind, and the reason broadcasters choose Actus over others is for our affordable and consistently reliable platform. With the Actus 8.0 platform, that same investment unifies silos of tools and extends incredible value to news, ad sales, digital media, and research teams within the station,” said Ken Rubin, senior vice president for Actus Americas. “The innovation we bring to monitoring is why so many organizations beyond TV stations are using the Actus platform.”