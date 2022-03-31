NAB Show 2022: Hitachi Kokusai to unveil 4K Ultra HD broadcast camera

Hitachi Kokusai will feature its second-generation 4K Ultra HD broadcast and live production camera system, the SK-UHD7000, during the 2022 NAB Show in April at booth C4409.

The successor to the SK-UHD4000 4K studio and field production camera, the new SK-UHD7000 continues the Hitachi tradition of delivering visual quality and superior price/performance value for professional, live production applications.

“Hitachi has a rich history of designing products that make advances in technology both practical and affordable,” said Sean Moran, Chief Operating Officer, Hitachi Kokusai.

“We are excited to bring the SK-UHD7000’s exceptional performance and extensive feature set to market at a cost-effective price point that makes native 4K live production accessible to more customers. It is ideal for a wide range of applications, from television broadcasters future-proofing their production workflows, to live production companies striving to offer the utmost quality to their clients, to houses of worship linking multiple satellite locations with life-like video.”

The SK-UHD7000 incorporates three 2/3”, global shutter CMOS image sensors with native 4K resolution, enabling pristine capture of 3840×2160 Ultra HD (UHD) video.

A new prism design with expanded spectral range fully complies with all international colorimetry specifications and enables superior color reproduction. The high-performance sensors and new prism combine to enable full-range BT.2020 UHD Wide Color Gamut (WCG) capture.

A dual 4K and HDTV workflow supports separate controls for Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) High Dynamic Range (HDR) and standard dynamic range (SDR).

Sensitivity of F11 at 59.94 frames per second enables high-quality acquisition in limited lighting, while a signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) of 62 dB provides ultra-quiet images. Advanced digital processing technology and a wide array of image refinement tools enable precise tailoring of the accuracy and look of productions.

Operational features such as focus assist and viewfinder zoom make it easier for users to perform critical focus at 4K resolution. The SK-UHD7000’s powerful new processor also provides plenty of headroom for additional functionality in the future.

As a full-featured, broadcast-class system camera, the SK-UHD7000 provides integrated prompter power, video monitoring, and intercom connectivity at the camera body; a motorized, optical ND filter turret; and a lens mount that does not require a mechanical or optical adapter for standard B4 interchangeable lenses.

Full-bandwidth, uncompressed, native 4K signals are transported from the SK-UHD7000 camera head to the new CU-UHD7000 camera control unit (CCU) via SMPTE 311M hybrid fiber optic cable over distances up to two kilometers. Single-link, 12G-SDI connectivity also provides 4K output directly from the camera head, while integrated HD down-conversion offers 1080p, 1080i, or 720p output for multi-format production applications. Embedded audio is available on all SDI outputs and as listen-channels on the intercom connections.

A trunk data interface supports video transport and control of TCP/IP-capable devices connected directly to the SK-UHD7000 camera head, enabling applications ranging from robotic movement and IP-based prompting to VR/AR 3D space positioning. The new camera also retains compatibility with existing Hitachi control panels and third-party control systems.

Hitachi Kokusai will start shipping the SK-UHD7000 at the beginning of April.