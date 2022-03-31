NAB Show 2022: Intinor featuring new capabilities, ultra-low latency

Intinor will give visitors to NAB Show 2022 a look at its latest capabilities, including its ultra-low latency feature, synchronized streams, and full support for SRT/RIST along with Bifrost, to ensure multi-vendor interoperability.

As a participant in the new Future of Delivery zone in the West Hall, Intinor will also demonstrate how its solutions can deliver greater efficiency to remote production and remote commentary workflows.

The latest “ultra-low latency” feature for Intinor’s Direkt series delivers less than half a second end-to-end for complex contribution links. Customers benefit from latencies almost as low as WebRTC (for example Zoom), but with zero compromise on the full broadcast quality audio and video the audience demands.

Using Direkt, two-way interviews are made easier than ever, while the issue of people talking over each other has been eliminated altogether. Broadcasters now have a plug-and-play solution to support remote production without compromising operational flexibility or on-screen quality.

A strong advocate of multivendor interoperability and now a member of RIST Forum, Intinor will be showing how it supports multiple open source transport protocols – whether that is SRT, RIST or its own Bifrost Reliable Transport (Bifrost). Optimized for live video via public internet, BRT combines adaptive bitrate streaming with error correction and network bonding (fixed internet and cellular) offering redundancy for internet connections with the highest possible robustness to ensure streams are delivered without a single point of failure.

As remote production adoption ramps up, so does the importance of stream synchronization. With a fixed end-to-end delay on multiple encoders from different cameras, Intinor allows customers to gain exact frame sync between the cameras on the receiver. Whether undertaking REMI with a single unit with multiple SDI inputs, or multiple units, Intinor ensures the workflow runs smoothly.

Intinor is also adding full support for AES67 to its intercom solution, planned for release in April 2022, which will further simplify remote production and remote commentary workflows.

“Our Direkt series has the power and flexibility to send video streams to receivers from multiple vendors – as well as our own. We are looking forward to sharing the latest enhancements and showing customers exactly what they can achieve with our solutions at NAB Show 2022,” said Intinor’s Regional sales manager, Daniel Lundstedt. “We are also excited to return to engaging with customers and partners face to face after so long.”