NAB Show 2022: Appear expanding NEO Series, adding North America footprint

Appear will make its US debut at this year’s NAB Show, having launched operations in North America to provide contribution and distribution solutions to broadcasters, telcos and production companies in the region.

Appear will also be showcasing its brand new NEO20 solution the 2022 NAB Show. An addition to its award-winning NEO Series, the NEO20 is a higher-capacity software compression solution that features HEVC transcoding for live distribution.

NEO20: A high-capacity, energy-efficient, server-based compression solution for live distribution that is denser and 10 times more energy-efficient than a pure software transcoding solution. The plug and play solution offers accelerated HEVC transcoding simultaneously with AVC transcoding, simplifying server deployment and operation. With more computing power, the NEO20 offers even higher capacity than its predecessor, the NEO10.

X Platform: A high-speed video networking, enhanced IP security and advanced compression solution for the remote production, contribution and distribution markets. It can fulfil the demands of applications such as sports and e-sports broadcast and be used as a compression head-end for OTT, IPTV, broadcast and for high density satellite.

XC Platform: A modular head-end platform for IPTV and broadcast, supporting content acquisition, compression, stream processing including scrambling and multiplexing, with distribution options for cable, satellite and terrestrial networks.

“We’re excited to make our US debut and reunite with the industry at this year’s NAB Show,” said Thomas Bostrøm Jørgensen, CEO at Appear. “We’ve launched truly innovative solutions that are solving some of the key challenges experienced by broadcasters, telcos and production companies, and our expansion into North America will enable these companies to experience our innovative, future-proof solutions. We have huge ambitions to continue our growth trajectory and support the ever-changing needs of the industry—our expansion into the North American market is a fantastic and important milestone to support this goal.”

Since 2008, Appear has had ongoing success in the US market working with partner, Sencore, to deliver distribution and contribution solutions under the DMG brand.

To scale up its North American business, Appear now has a team in Nevada, California and Minnesota, and has appointed Ed McGivern as General Manager, North America, and Mark Andrews as Vice President of Sales for North America. Sencore will remain a strategically important and valued partner for Appear in the region.

Appear intends to capture market share in North America by leveraging its position in Europe with its technology leadership and customer success experience.