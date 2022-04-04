SmallRig announces heavy-duty fluid head tripod

SmallRig has announced a heavy-duty fluid head tripod designed for video production with larger cinematic and ENG cameras.

The SmallRig Heavy-Duty Fluid Head Tripod AD-01 3751 features three-section legs, a 75mm bowl and a working height between 74″ and 33,” with a max payload of 17.6 lbs.

The company notes a new head design that includes an updated quick release plate with a built-in spanner to allow the camera to be placed quickly.

The head plate slot has built-in screw holes; the bowl base comes with hidden 1/4”-20 threaded holes for accessory attachment. Built-in damping and balancing system enables 360° horizontal and +90°/-75° vertical movements.

Key Features

Compatible with the quick release plate of RS 2 stabilizer; Feel free to switch the dual modes of DJI RS 2 and Manfrotto

High compatibility for quick disassembly and assembly (dedicated quick release plate)

Built-in screw holes, tripod bowl base with hidden 1/4”-20 threaded holes for accessory attachment

Non-slip large tripod carrying handle with optimized operation experience

The tripod is expected to ship in late May 2022 with an MSRP of $159.