SmallRig announces heavy-duty fluid head tripod
SmallRig has announced a heavy-duty fluid head tripod designed for video production with larger cinematic and ENG cameras.
The SmallRig Heavy-Duty Fluid Head Tripod AD-01 3751 features three-section legs, a 75mm bowl and a working height between 74″ and 33,” with a max payload of 17.6 lbs.
The company notes a new head design that includes an updated quick release plate with a built-in spanner to allow the camera to be placed quickly.
The head plate slot has built-in screw holes; the bowl base comes with hidden 1/4”-20 threaded holes for accessory attachment. Built-in damping and balancing system enables 360° horizontal and +90°/-75° vertical movements.
Key Features
- Compatible with the quick release plate of RS 2 stabilizer; Feel free to switch the dual modes of DJI RS 2 and Manfrotto
- High compatibility for quick disassembly and assembly (dedicated quick release plate)
- Built-in screw holes, tripod bowl base with hidden 1/4”-20 threaded holes for accessory attachment
- Non-slip large tripod carrying handle with optimized operation experience
The tripod is expected to ship in late May 2022 with an MSRP of $159.
