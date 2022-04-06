NAB Show 2022: Cartoni to showcase new pedestal, line-up of PTZ solutions

Cartoni will showcase its latest products at the 2022 NAB Show in Las Vegas at Central Hall booth C9222.

As the only professional camera support manufacturer that still designs, engineers, and manufactures its camera supports in Europe, Cartoni has continued developing and shipping new products without delay. Major venues in the United States have adopted their camera supports, including stadiums in Los Angeles, New York, and Dallas.

P40 Pedestal

Cartoni is proud to announce the new P40 Pedestal. The P40 is a midrange pedestal that addresses the need between the lightweight P20 pedestal and the heavy-duty P90 pedestal.

The new P40 pedestal combines perfect balance and on-shot movement for OB & lightweight studio environment, with payloads up to 45Kg /100 lbs. This rugged yet lightweight support features an extensive height range and is ideal for newsrooms, sports, or PTZ configurations.

PTZ Pro Solutions

Inspired by the rapid rise of PTZ cameras usage in studios, Cartoni has created a complete line-up of PTZ Solutions that allows the placement of PTZ cameras in a safe, multipurpose, and user-friendly way. The PTZ Solutions are the PTZ tripod, lightweight PTZ stand, and the revamped P20 Pedestal, which allows users to mount a teleprompter. In addition to this, Cartoni is pleased to offer a series of functional accessories such as the “T-Bar,” capable of carrying two or more PTZ cameras on the same Bar.

The Red Lock Focus series

Smooth, fast, and versatile, the Red Lock System is a new tripod system designed for professional camera operators on the go. Available in three different systems, the Focus 8, Focus 10, and the Focus 12, the Red Lock System is fast, lightweight, and robust. What makes the Red Lock System unique is both its versatility and affordability. The Red Lock Tripod comes with two rings and allows camera operators to easily change the tripod system from 75mm to 100 mm for heavy-duty camera packages.

The Red Lock Focus Series offers camera operators a premium tripod at entry-level affordability!

New Accessories

New “must-have” accessories for sophisticated Digital Cine Operators include the new Mitchell lock. The new Mitchell lock is compact, secure, and a single piece, which mounts directly to Cartoni flat base heads or other heads via its disc adapter. The Mitchell lock works with the dual quick-release slide for Steadicam dovetail plate and standard Cine Plate for ARRI/O’Connor/ RED/ Sony, etc.

OB Tripod Systems: Master 65 head and Sport 200 OB Tripod

For OB Operators, Cartoni is pleased to present the Master 65 and Sport 200 tripod system. The MASTER 65 is a heavy-duty head for broadcast cameras with larger zoom or box-type lenses. It features Cartoni’s patented Magnum counterbalance system and unique silicon fluid drag system, offering perfect balance and the preference for heavier drag with smooth starts and stops without backlash. The new drag system is essential for tight shots on long, zoomed lenses subject to subtle camera movements. At a payload capacity of 20 kg. (44lbs) to 70 kg (150 lbs), the largest fluid coupled with the Sport 200 Tripod, the state of the art of heavy-duty tripod, offers outstanding torsional rigidity and its innovative aluminum designed profile shaped to ensure maximum strength, holding up to 200 Kg (441 lbs) load while weighing only 10.5 kg (23 lbs). This combination of the Master 65 head with Sport 200 tripod legs has been used on some of sports’ biggest stages, with Emmy award-winning operator Deena Sheldon using it at the Kentucky Derby and more!

UV-C Boxer LED Portable Disinfection Cabinet

The UV-C LED BOXER is a small, lightweight, portable cabinet powered by next-generation UV-C LEDs that destroy germs, bacteria, micro-organisms, and viruses such as SARS and COVID-19 in just 5 minutes. Less than half the size and weight of the original UV-C BOXER, Cartoni custom-designed with HPRC a robust fireproof & waterproof case equipped with the same germicidal UV-C technology certified to disinfect. The effectiveness of both the UV-C Boxer and UV-C LED Boxer was certified in a series of independent lab tests performed by the famed University of Siena, Italy, and FDA-approved Texas Microchem Laboratories.