NAB Show 2022: Fujifilm demonstrating virtual production tech along with new broadcast lenses

At the 2022 NAB Show, Fujifilm will demonstrate its latest lens technology facilitating virtual production and augmented reality technologies and capabilities in partnership with Mo-Sys and APG Media, along with introducing new broadcast lens products.

“We look forward to not only connecting with our industry colleagues in person at NAB 2022, but also exhibiting our world-class lens range with this critical group of industry experts,” said Stosh Durbacz, national sales manager, Fujifilm North America Corporation, Optical Devices Division.

“We are also excited to bring attendees into the world of virtual production and augmented reality on site by displaying and demonstrating products designed to improve production workflows.”

Fujifilm’s role in the growing world of virtual production and augmented reality will be on display in partnership with Mo-Sys and APG Media, industry experts on LED video wall technology.

Using Fujinon broadcast and cinema lenses with Mo-Sys StarTracker camera tracking technology and a state-of-the-art 1.5mm pixel pitch LED wall from APG Media, Fujifilm will showcase an end-to-end LED production workflow, highlighting the benefits of designing a solution specifically for cinematic and broadcast virtual production.

“More than ever, and within the last two years especially, virtual production and augmented reality have proven to be a growing, important part of our industry,” said Durbacz. “We are proud to partner with Mo-Sys and APG to educate the NAB Show community about the technology and capabilities available and required to accommodate the needs of this emerging market segment.”

Fujinon product debuts at NAB 2022 include:

UA107x8.4AF (Auto Focus) lens for fast and accurate subject-tracking performance, placed on a Mo-Sys U50 Remote Head.

Large Format Premista Series cinema lenses with new Chrosziel Drive Unit and ZEISS eXtended Data, a unique technology that creates opportunities to streamline and increase the accuracy of the lens data.

Portable broadcast zooms equipped with S10 digital drive units to support modern remote and robotic shooting needs.

UA125x8 4K-compatible broadcast lens with the world’s highest*[1] zoom ratio of 125X

UA46x9.5 portable 4K broadcast lens with Super 35 Musashi expander, delivering an incredible range of 24-1100mm at a relatively light weight (about 12 pounds), ideal for wildlife, sports and any environment where reach and portability is needed.

Updated zoom and focus controllers for FUJINON box and portable lenses.

All product and technology demonstrations will take place on site at Fujifilm’s booth (C6127) in the Central Hall at NAB 2022.