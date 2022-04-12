Hearst launches broadcast technology fellowship program

As part of a larger effort to recruit young engineering and IT talent to the local TV industry, Hearst Television has launched a new fellowship program in honor of one of its longtime top engineering executives.

The Marty Faubell Broadcast Technology Fellowship is named for Martin “Marty” Faubell, who retired from Hearst Television in 2020 after serving the company for more than three decades, most recently as vice president of engineering.

The fellowship, to begin in the fall 2022, is designed to expose students and recruits to and actively engage them in all aspects of television production, with emphasis on engineering, IT and the role of these disciplines within a live broadcast facility, the company explained.

It will culminate in a 10-week period of active, hands-on experience within broadcast operations, engineering and IT maintenance and support, electronic newsgathering, production, and broadcast transmission, among other skills and activities.