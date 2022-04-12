NAB Show 2022: TVU introduces sports replay app for coaches and broadcasters

TVU Networks has debuted a new sports app designed for video replay.

Designed for both league officials and producers, TVU Replay is built to allow coaches to immediately “review” any close call from their phone or tablet. Broadcasters, meanwhile, can select clips for output to any device.

“We’re introducing TVU Replay in response to customer feedback,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks.

“We’ve been speaking with various collegiate conferences and their need for a next-generation review solution. Everything we do is in response to solving customer challenges. With our devops culture, we quickly and easily built a solution that’s versatile for a variety of applications. We’ve created a tool set that has revolutionized the way replay is handled in terms of ease of operation and within a fully realized cloud workflow.”

The app is part of an overall modular, microservice-based building block approach from TVU Networks, with the cloud-based production platform TVU Producer providing management of camera inputs, live feeds, audience interaction and audio mixing.

Frame speed in Replay and Review can be controlled with your fingers on the touchscreen of a phone or tablet or using a video game controller for a laptop.

“By replacing purpose-built replay hardware with a video game controller, we’re opening up the door to a new, potential talent base,” said Shen. “This is just another example of innovation through listening. We’ve heard from customers about the challenges they face and the roadblocks to doing what they want, how they want. The old way is just that, the old way. Our cloud solutions are available today.”

In addition to Replay, TVU will be demonstrating its latest in cloud and IP solutions that are reinventing the media supply chain during the 2022 NAB Show.