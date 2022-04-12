Trickbox TV selects Quicklink Studio for managing remote contributors for clients

Trickbox TV, a broadcast and production service provider, has adopted Quicklink Studio ST55 for effectively introducing and managing remote contributors for clients such as BBC, Netflix, MACE, Ernst & Young and more.

Using Quicklink Studio enables Trickbox TV to effectively introduce professional, high-quality remote guest contributions into productions while reducing the amount of crew required onsite at a production studio.

With the comprehensive management controls of the Quicklink Manager, Trickbox TV can pre-screen, control and manage all aspects of remote contributors.

“Quicklink has helped streamline our hybrid productions, whether that’s in our TV studio in The Shard, or on location at venues. We can also very easily introduce high-quality remote guests into our productions.” said Snita Bharth Fort of Trickbox TV in a statement.

The Quicklink Studio solution works within a simple web browser, with no apps or software installs required by the contributor. Contributors can be invited via SMS, WhatsApp, email or by generating a simple URL link.

From the Quicklink Manager, an operator is able to remotely control and configure the contributor’s device camera, microphone and speaker settings.

“We like the ease of sending links to remote contributors. We also like the ease-of-use of the Quicklink Manager, offering full guest management from a web browser. The remote management options available from the Quicklink Manager allow us to pre-screen, prepare and manage our remote contributors to achieve the absolute best quality contributions,” Bharth added.

In addition, utilizing the recently released carbon calculator tool, the amount of carbon dioxide emissions avoided by contributing using the Quicklink solutions is calculated and displayed for both the remote contributor and operators. Through intuitive reports, Trickbox TV and other Quicklink Studio users can track their carbon savings in a simple interface, compare benchmarks and identify important levers for reduction over time.

In addition to introducing remote guest contributors, Trickbox also utilize Quicklink Studio Servers ST102 for interconnecting outside broadcast projects to their remote production facility for onward live streaming. With real-time latency and full duplex audio, the Quicklink Studio Servers (ST100, ST102, ST208 and ST200) are the ideal solution for networking facilities, studios and bureaus together.