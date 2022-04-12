NAB Show 2022: Videon announces key deployments of LiveEdge Compute

Videon has announced that technology providers across the industry, including Net Insight, EZDRM, Synamedia, Zixi, V-Nova, Red5 Pro, Techex, THEO Technologies, Livepeer and others are deploying edge apps using LiveEdge Compute to simplify on-premise-to-cloud workflows for media companies, cloud providers and integrators.

These apps take full advantage of Videon’s built-in ultra-low latency video processing to deliver better video workflow monitoring and management, improved picture quality with reduced bandwidth, content encryption, instant channel switching, and more.

Videon puts edge computing power at the point where video is created, enabling a huge array of video processing tasks to be completed before content goes into the cloud.

Edge computing for live video powers more automated, intelligent, flexible, and controlled workflows. Users can add multiple camera angles and remote feeds to handle secondary and tertiary content that compliments the primary broadcast feed, creating more profound engagement with viewers.

By giving companies the ability to easily manage, augment, and extend live video workflows, new business models can be created and applied rapidly.

Each edge application supports one of four core tenets of Videon’s edge computing platform:

Extend: enables unique workflows by moving traditional cloud functions to video origin

Manage: allows control and automation of devices and fleets through the cloud

Augment: creates intelligent video by adding critical metadata

Connect: enhances connection quality and reliability

“The days of highly complex and inflexible live streaming workflows are coming to an end. Our video edge computing platform and growing ecosystem of market-first edge apps enable a whole new live video infrastructure that every market segment can use to create positive business outcomes,” said Tricia Iboshi, CEO at Videon in a statement. “It results in never-before-seen operationalized growth of live video.”

Video developers are rapidly building impactful market-first edge apps using LiveEdge Compute, Videon’s developer toolkit. LiveEdge Compute is Docker-based, making it easy to quickly deploy apps that bring the power and flexibility of the cloud to the live video origin.

“We integrated our forensic watermarking solution quite easily within Videon’s toolkit,” says Alain Durand, senior director of business development at Synamedia in the statement. “Our bitstream watermarking solution is particularly well adapted to such a constrained environment, and Videon’s architecture allows us to protect customers’ content from its inception.”

The growing edge app ecosystem has emerged with novel ways to transform and simplify workflows and drive operational efficiencies. Net Insight’s Nimbra Edge enables cost-efficient and flexible contribution and primary distribution at the edge.

“We are happy to integrate Videon’s LiveEdge with the open Nimbra ecosystem to simplify workflows and further optimize media operations,” says Kenth Andersson, head of strategic alliances at Net Insight. “This enables us to deliver on our commitment to support the media and entertainment industry to produce more live video content while driving CAPEX and OPEX efficiencies.”

The inaugural group of apps are pioneering the next generation of live video infrastructure and Zixi is another adopter and supporter of the new framework.

“Zixi is excited to be a part of a pioneering group of industry leaders at the forefront of simplifying video workflows,” says John Wastcoat. “Zixi running on Videon extends our reliable contribution technologies and platform capabilities to the edge where video is created, enabling edge-to-cloud control of video delivery.”

Videon will showcase select edge applications and preview LiveEdge Cloud at NAB Show 2022 from April 23 to 26, 2022 at Conrad Hotel in its Innovation Lounge.