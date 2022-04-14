NAB Show 2022: BEAM Dynamics introduces broadcast technology management platform

BEAM Dynamics has launched a software platform that helps film and broadcast corporations manage, maintain, and grow their critical technology infrastructure.

The company’s BeamON technology management and product intelligence platform gives engineers access to all critical security patches, firmware updates, documentation, and contact information from over 5,000 vendors and close to 500,000 products in the film and broadcast industry, all in a single, web-based user interface.

“While most parts of a media company have access to business automation systems like ERP or CRM software to run the operation, critical technology infrastructure is still widely managed in spreadsheets,” said David Kaszycki, CEO of BEAM Dynamics. “Keeping these highly complex production fleets in good working order requires expensive manual labor today. We are changing that with our platform.”

A winner of NAB’s 2021 PILOT Innovation Challenge, BeamON helps engineers manage technology assets and keep critical production infrastructure up to date to reduce downtime and extend equipment life cycles. Through a web-based portal, the platform provides instant visibility and access to the entire fleet across departments and regions. BeamON customers can get critical vendor updates and product information related to their fleet in real time.

Updates include required security patches, firmware and software, documentation, new vendor contacts, end-of-life information, and more. All vendor data is accessible in a secure environment within the user’s account. The company currently monitors and provides updates for almost half a million products related to the media industry, with more vendors and products being added regularly.

“Nobody likes surprises, especially not in the high-pressure environment of broadcast operations. But how do you avoid this without knowing what is really going on with your technical assets?” said Kal Hassan, broadcast technology expert and former vice president of technology at Chicago’s top-ranked ABC/Disney station WLS for 25 years. “Matching complex tech data with vendor updates solves a very critical challenge I see in broadcast operations, and BeamON can potentially save them a lot of time, money, and sleepless nights.”

Customers need only upload an asset list to migrate their inventory data into the BeamON platform and match it to vendor data. BEAM has developed a unique artificial intelligence data graph and combined it with a seamless onboarding process to minimize the operational impact of getting up and running with the platform.

“We want to explore the transformation and impact of data, artificial intelligence, and automation and bring more product-data intelligence to the industry,” said BEAM Dynamics’ chief technology officer Axel Reichwein, who worked on large data projects for the likes of NASA and Airbus before joining BEAM. “We’ve developed a technology that will set a new starting point for the life cycle of technology assets and transform the way they are managed, across multiple industry verticals.”

The BeamON software platform will be available May 1 with annual plans based on product volume. BEAM will demonstrate the product for the first time at NAB in Booth W7135C.