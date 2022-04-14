NAB Show 2022: Haivision to highlight IP contribution advancements

Haivision will bring the latest advancements and updates in IP video contribution technology to the 2022 NAB Show.

At booth W5205 between April 24-27 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, Haivision will reveal how its recent acquisition of Aviwest – an industry leader in mobile IP-based video contribution systems and a pioneer in the transmission of live video over cellular networks – will change the game for broadcast video contribution.

Haivision and Aviwest’s video experts will showcase how broadcasters can use Haivision’s ultra-low latency IP video streaming technology and Aviwest’s mobile video contribution solutions to conquer the challenges presented in today’s complex media workflows. The powerful and flexible combination of Haivision and Aviwest video technology for live broadcast contribution over fixed and mobile networks will be on full display, empowering broadcast customers to change the game for live sporting event production, news coverage, and live entertainment.

The solutions being showcased at NAB will include:

PRO460 – the next evolution of our PRO bonded cellular transmitter series for remote and at-home video production over 5G networks, enabling customers to cover more events with simplified logistics and minimal on-site staff requirements.

Makito X4 Series of video encoders and decoders – Haivision’s flagship real-time quad-HD and 4K video encoding and SRT streaming solutions, providing secure and reliable streaming over IP.

StreamHub – a powerful and flexible platform to receive, decode and distribute live video streams, coming from Aviwest transmitters, Makito X4 video encoders, or third-party systems.

LiveGuest – the easiest way to conduct a live interview with remote guests, supporting bidirectional video return and automated echo cancellation for the best possible user experience and production quality.

Haivision Hub – the easy-to-use video network service that helps users remotely manage all their Makito video encoders and stream over any network for live contribution and remote production

As a member of the GV Media Universe Alliance, Haivision will also be exhibiting at the Grass Valley booth (C2107) at the NAB Show. The exhibition follows the recent partnership announcement between Grass Valley and Haivision and will highlight how broadcasters can leverage Makito X4 video encoders for contributing high-quality, low latency, and synchronized multi-camera SRT video streams into the GV AMPP (Agile Media Processing Platform).

“NAB is one of the most significant highlights in the media and entertainment calendar, providing an unparalleled space for innovation and connection,” said Marcus Schioler of Haivision. “After two years away, we can’t wait to get back in front of the industry and showcase how the powerful combination of Haivision and Aviwest brings together the industry’s most innovative, field-proven, and flexible solutions for video contribution over fixed and mobile networks.”