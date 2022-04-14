NAB Show 2022: Ross introduces Production Cloud for live production

Ross Video returns to the NAB Show with live production solutions for today, tomorrow, and the transition in-between.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to enjoy this face-to-face sharing of ideas. Our product and sales team can’t wait to once again meet with our amazing clients to help them find solutions to their individual production, workflow, and creative challenges,” said Jeff Moore, EVP & CMO. “We all enjoy and benefit from the NAB Show experience and can’t wait to see everyone in Vegas.”

Those looking for the flexibility of remote production will be interested in the all-new Ross Production Cloud, a highly adaptable end-to-end production solution specifically designed for broadcast-quality live production.

Supporting perpetual and subscription licensing models and operating natively within a customer-supplied cloud ecosystem, the Ross Production Cloud allows production teams to collaborate and produce live shows and events using the same Ross interfaces they are already experienced with. This comprehensive new platform is fully powered by the cloud and optimized for AWS.

The Ross Production Cloud offers the full range of functionality required for remote production, including production switching, real-time graphics, ingest, playout, newsroom, asset management, and remote contribution capabilities. The system is built on innovative ground-to-cloud technologies designed by Ross to bring on-premises SDI and NDI live feeds into the cloud ecosystem and vice versa.

“We’re delighted to be able to bring the power of our live production technology and workflow to the cloud,” said Shawn Snider, Vice President, Production Workflow & Cloud Services. “Our customers get to enjoy the quality that they’ve come to expect from Ross in a format that fits their rapidly changing production environment,” added Snider. “We’re bringing the studio into the cloud and the cloud into the studio. This is a very exciting time for us and our customers.”

In addition, Ross’ on-premises product offerings continue to evolve, bringing a reduced footprint and cost savings with the company’s growing line of Hyperconverged platform products. Leading the pack are the award-winning Ultrix Acuity and Ultrix Carbonite live production systems, which merge the Ultrix signal management and routing system with the popular and powerful Acuity and Carbonite production switchers.

“For those that prefer an on-premises solution, our revolutionary Hyperconverged products provide the best of both worlds – Ross’ hardware expertise at a significant cost and space savings plus the creative flexibility of a software-defined, next-generation workflow,” said Mark Sizemore, Vice-President, Hyperconverged Solutions. “Hyperconvergence is about giving our customers the very best on-premises solution to their production challenges.” added Sizemore.

Ross also announces significant advancements across numerous product lines, including Production Switchers, Real-time Motion Graphics, Virtual Production, Media Asset Management, Camera Motion Systems, Video Servers, Routing Systems, Converters, LED Systems and more.